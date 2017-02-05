Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ahousaht Head Chief Lewis George Maquinna (also known as Tyee Ha'wilth Maquinna) stands on his balcony that overlooks Clayoquot Sound in Tofino, B.C. on Feb. 4, 2017. (Deddeda White)
Ahousaht Head Chief Lewis George Maquinna (also known as Tyee Ha'wilth Maquinna) stands on his balcony that overlooks Clayoquot Sound in Tofino, B.C. on Feb. 4, 2017. (Deddeda White)

Finally, a resolution in reach for Clayoquot Sound, B.C. Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Justine Hunter

VICTORIA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The campaign to stop old-growth logging in Clayoquot Sound, leading to the mass act of civil disobedience known as the War in the Woods, began with a blockade on Meares Island by First Nations in the 1980s.

In 1993, the battle escalated with a government-imposed land-use plan that opened up commercial logging in the watershed. Environmentalists swelled the ranks of the protest; more than 850 people were arrested at Clayoquot. The provincial government branded the activists as enemies of B.C.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Justine Hunter on Twitter: @justine_hunter

Also on The Globe and Mail

Art show delves into Canada's treatment of indigenous peoples (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular