Four Vision Vancouver school trustees recently fired by B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier have demanded that the minister retract and apologize for what they allege were defamatory remarks.

The release of two letters from the trustees’ lawyer is the latest twist in a conflict between the Vancouver School Board and the province over issues including the provincial education budget, seismic upgrades for schools and potential school closings, as well as allegations related to workplace bullying. The letters say the trustees are considering “all legal options” but do not specifically threaten a lawsuit.

Mr. Bernier fired the board – consisting of four trustees from Vision Vancouver, four from the Non-Partisan Association and one from the Green Party – on Oct. 17, citing their failure to adopt a balanced budget earlier this year.

In a letter to the minister, the lawyer for the four Vision trustees alleges that Mr. Bernier defamed them in remarks to the media and in a letter and video remarks to parents of students in the district.

“In a series of letters, media releases and leads to the press you have seriously defamed my clients’ good names and reputations by alleging that they created a toxic work environment by bullying, harassing and intimidating senior staff at the Vancouver School Board, which directly [led] to six members of the senior staff taking medical leave at the end of September,” says the letter from lawyer Bryan Baynham, released publicly on Wednesday.

“My clients are not prepared to let these unfounded allegations go unanswered and have instructed me to demand that the record be set straight,” he adds.

The fired Vision trustees are also seeking a retraction and apology from Sherry Elwood, president of the B.C. School Superintendents Association, in relation to workplace allegations.

In a Sept. 28 letter that became public, Ms. Elwood wrote to the Education Ministry regarding the “escalating behaviour of elected officials towards the management team of the Vancouver School Board” and described a working environment that “creates a toxicity.”

The province referred those allegations to WorkSafeBC, which is now investigating.

“To my clients’ knowledge, no staff member has filed a complaint or has anyone raised a formal allegation against them,” Mr. Baynham says in his letter to Ms. Elwood.

“Leaving aside the serious breach of privacy of senior staff involved, the directive to WorkSafeBC to embark upon an investigation based on hearsay has caused serious damage to my clients’ good names and reputations,” the letter adds.

The fired Vision trustees “reserve the right to pursue all legal options open to them,” Mr. Baynham says.

