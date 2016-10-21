Three Vancouver-based reporters from The Globe and Mail are among the winners of this year’s Jack Webster Awards, which recognize journalism excellence in British Columbia.

Globe reporter Kathy Tomlinson won in the Best News Reporting of the Year, Print category, for her investigative reports about problems in the B.C. real estate industry.

Mike Hager’s articles about medical marijuana earned him the Webster Business, Industry and Economics Award.

Also, Globe reporter Andrea Woo won for Excellence in Digital Journalism for her work on the deadly impact of fentanyl abuse.

Another Globe reporter, Justine Hunter, was also a finalist this year.

She was nominated in the Best Feature Story, Print category, for an account of the history of Greenpeace, which her father, Bob, helped found.

“The Globe and Mail is committed to bringing the strongest journalism to all parts of Canada. These wins at the annual Webster Awards recognize that commitment,” Globe editor-in-chief David Walmsley said.

“We are very proud of our team in Vancouver and are particularly grateful for the recognition afforded our investigative work into the B.C. real estate file and the fentanyl and medical marijuana issues.”

The Globe tied with the CBC for most wins in 2016. The Globe also won three Websters in 2015.

Fifteen awards were presented Thursday night, on the 30th anniversary of the honour, named after the late Jack Webster, a long-time B.C. journalist who died in 1999.

The other winners are:

Best Reporting of the Year, Radio: Bob Keating, CBC Nelson

Best Reporting of the Year, Television: St. John Alexander and Mi-Jung Lee, CTV Vancouver

Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting: Jessica Klymchuk, Kamloops This Week

Jack Webster Award for Science, Technology Health & Environment: Alberto Mendoza-Galina, Keith Rozendal, Clea Machold, Katelyn Verstraten, Peter Klein, Gary Marcuse, Global Reporting Centre

Best Reporting Chinese Language: Clement Tang, Fairchild Television Magazine 26

Best Feature, Print: J.B. MacKinnon, Hakai Magazine

Best Feature, Radio: CBC Vancouver

Best Feature, Television: Duncan McCue, Doug Trent, Denis Grenier, CBC TV

Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Legal Journalism: Kim Bolan, The Vancouver Sun

City Mike Award for Commentator of the Year: Jessica Barrett

2016 Bill Good Award: Rob Dykstra

2016 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award: Shelley Fralic

