British Columbia’s venerable Grouse Mountain resort in North Vancouver is being put up for sale after the family that has owned it for the past 40 years decided it was time to pursue other interests.

The operators announced Monday that CBRE Canada will market and sell the resort operations and nearly 500 hectares of land, which is privately held by the McLaughlin family.

“Grouse Mountain presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire an iconic Vancouver landmark,” Tony Quattrin, vice-chairman of national investment at CBRE Canada, said in a statement issued by the resort operation.

“We anticipate a high level of local, national and international interest in acquiring Vancouver’s premier year-round outdoor recreation destination.”

No prospective sale price was immediately disclosed for the resport, which includes a gondola system and other components that attract about 1.3-million visitors each year.

“The current owners have decided to pursue other interests, so they have decided to sell the resort to allow them to do so,” resort spokesperson Julia Grant said in an interview.

“The business is doing well so the current owners feel this is the time to do this.”

She said Monday’s announcement has nothing to do with plans, announced last month, to sell resort operations owned by Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc.

Colorado-based Vail Resorts Inc announced it will buy Whistler Blackcomb in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.4-billion.

“It seems to be purely a coincidence in timing,” said Ms. Grant.

According to a Grouse Mountain statement, more than $55-million has been invested in capital improvements at the resort since 1989.

