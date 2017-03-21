Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Health Canada is warning that it seized a number of unauthorized health products from a business in Richmond, B.C. (Hillview1/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RICHMOND, B.C. — The Canadian Press

Health Canada is warning that it seized a number of unauthorized health products from a business in Richmond, B.C.

The agency says it has seized 10 products from EPCA Shipping Inc., which it says is the Canadian distributor for Extreme Peptides, a company that sells health products online.

Health Canada says in a news release that the seized products are labelled to contain various prescription drugs that could pose a serious health risk.

The products include several prescription drugs used to treat women with breast cancer, a veterinary drug used to treat respiratory diseases in horses, and prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Health Canada says anyone who bought the products should stop using them and contact their health care professional if they have concerns.

The agency says it seized the products from the distributor and is working with Canada Border Services Agency to stop the products from being imported.

