Highlights from B.C.’s Speech from the Throne

Like the provincial budget next week, the Throne Speech read Tuesday by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon offers a look at likely themes B.C.’s governing Liberals plan to target during the spring election campaign. Premier Christy Clark will be seeking a fifth consecutive term for her party.

Gary Mason: What the Throne Speech doesn’t tell you about B.C.

Read more: B.C. appoints Washington envoy for softwood lumber talks

Here’s a look at some of the major issues in the speech:

Time to give back

The speech’s overarching theme is that it’s time to repay British Columbians for their sacrifices during difficult times. The province’s economy is strong, the speech says, which means the government can spread the wealth to taxpayers. Next week’s budget – which will only pass if the Liberals win re-election in May – will be balanced for the fifth year in a row, and the B.C. economy is among the country’s strongest.

However, there is no hint in the speech of just what that payback might look like. Possibilities include a cut to the provincial sales tax, or a change to (or even elimination of) provincial health-care premiums. Neither would be cheap.

The government may also consider tinkering with income tax, BC Hydro electricity rates or lowering premiums at the Crown-owned Insurance Corp. of B.C.

After years of sacrifice by all of us in British Columbia through challenging times, working together with a plan, your government is now in a position to pay you back, to relieve some financial burdens, and to invest in your household and in your families.

Housing

A real estate sold sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Housing affordability in the Vancouver region, where house prices have skyrocketed by more than 40 per cent and where detached houses now fetch well over a million dollars, has been one of the most talked-about issues this past year, and it’s likely to factor heavily into the spring campaign.

The government has introduced a series of policies designed to cool the housing market and make it easier for people to graduate from renting to owning. They include a tax on foreign buyers in the Lower Mainland and a new loan program to help first-time buyers with their down payments. The Liberals will argue its policies are working – the Vancouver-area housing market has been showing signs of softening for months.

This [the loan program] is an investment in British Columbians who are starting their adult lives, working hard, saving a down-payment for their first home. They can now count on the government to match their investment to build their savings.

Education

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against the B.C. government last year in a case involving its teachers that could end up costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation successfully challenged legislation in 2002 that removed language related to class size and composition from teachers collective agreements.

The province and the union announced a $50-million agreement last month that will support the hiring of as many as 1,100 teachers. But that’s only an interim arrangement until a permanent – and far more costly – response to the court ruling can be ironed out. The Throne Speech acknowledged the court loss, which will also loom large over next week’s budget and the election campaign.

The Supreme Court has spoken. Your government is committed to working in good faith with our teachers to put our students first.

Overdose crisis



A drug user injects in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Rafal Gerszak/For The Globe and Mail

As an overdose crisis fuelled by powerful opioids such as fentanyl spreads across the country, British Columbia continues to be hardest hit. More than 900 people died of overdoses in the province last year, and that pace appears to be getting worse.

British Columbia declared a public-health emergency last year and has been implementing measures to respond to the crisis, including expanding the availability of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose; setting up spaces where drugs users can inject; pushing for more formal supervised-injection sites; and continuing an earlier plan to increase addiction-treatment beds. However, the government’s critics, including Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, say the province is still not doing enough.

The Speech says the government is ready to do more, though it does not offer any specifics.

British Columbia was the first province to declare a public health emergency for fentanyl, and the first to deregulate life-saving naloxone kits, and get them into the hands of first responders and at-risk British Columbians.

Softwood lumber

The province’s forestry industry, which has been struggling in recent years, is bracing for a potential trade war with the United States over softwood lumber. The 2006 Canada-U.S. softwood-lumber deal has expired, and a one-year agreement that has kept the dispute at a standstill expired last October.

Looking ahead at what are expected to be contentious negotiations with the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the B.C. government announced the appointment Tuesday of an envoy to Washington to represent the province’s interests. David Emerson is a former federal cabinet minister and former chief executive of Canfor, one of the province’s largest lumber exporters. He played a key role in securing the 2006 agreement.

B.C. supplies half of Canada’s softwood lumber exports. Your government will name an envoy to Washington to make sure BC has continued access to the American market, working with the forestry sector and the federal government to secure a new agreement on softwood lumber.

What’s missing: Campaign finance reform

B.C. Premier Christy Clark is photographed in her office at the Provincial Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Dec. 16, 2016. Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press

The issue of political fundraising was notably absent from the Throne Speech. Premier Christy Clark has been under fire over the past year for holding private cash-for-access fundraisers, as well as for collecting a $50,000 yearly stipend from her party, which prompted allegations it put her in a conflict of interest. Those controversies amplified calls for legislation to ban corporate and union donations, as well as to place limits on the size of donations. A story in The New York Times recently described the province as the “Wild West” of political finance in Canada.

Ms. Clark announced last month that she would no longer collect the stipend but would instead claim expenses for party business. However, she has resisted calls to do more to limit the influence of money in politics, and the government had nothing to offer on the subject in its Throne Speech.

MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

Gary Mason: Has Premier Christy Clark had her enough’s enough scandal? If Premier Christy Clark loses this spring’s provincial election, she may look back on the week of her bizarre hacking allegations against the NDP with bitter regret.

B.C. watchdog says report findings could have saved Métis teen Government never followed up on 2012 review that pushed for ‘permanency’ of reunifying foster children with family members







