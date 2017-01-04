The Vancouver region’s housing market exited 2016 in a slump, but still managed to finish with the third-highest sales year on record.

Residential sales totalled 1,714 last month, down 39.4 per cent from December, 2015, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said Wednesday.

Last month’s sales volume was 8.1 per cent below the 10-year average for December, board president Dan Morrison said in a statement.

The composite benchmark price for various housing types fell to $879,600 in December, a decrease of 2.2 per cent over the past six months but up 17.8 per cent from December, 2015. The industry’s benchmark price depicts typical properties sold.

Despite the second-half slowdown, the number of single-family detached houses, condos and townhouses changing hands during the full 12 months still managed to be the third-highest sales year on record in Greater Vancouver, after 2015 and 2005.

Residential sales totalled 39,943 in 2016, a 5.6-per-cent decline from the record-setting year in 2015.

The price for detached houses sold in Greater Vancouver averaged $1.68-million last month, down 5 per cent since July but a 1.8-per-cent gain compared with December, 2015.

“As prices rose in the first half of the year, public debate waged about what was fuelling demand and what should be done to stop it. This led to multiple government interventions into the market,” Mr. Morrison said. “The long-term effects of these actions won’t be fully understood for some time.”

Last February, the B.C. government introduced a higher tax rate on the portion of a property that sells above $2-million. In August, the province implemented a 15-per-cent tax on foreign home buyers in the Vancouver region.

And in October, the federal government tightened mortgage rules, adding a new standard for gauging whether buyers can handle an eventual increase in interest rates. Ottawa also closed tax loopholes used by some foreign investors.

