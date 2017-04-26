British Columbia’s housing crisis overshadowed the only television debate of the provincial election campaign on Wednesday, as the front-runners outlined starkly different visions of how the province should ensure people have a place to live.

BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark was forced repeatedly to defend her government’s approach to housing prices amid accusations the governing Liberals sat idly by as the market spiralled out of control. Prices in the Vancouver region have skyrocketed since the party came to power, largely in the Vancouver region, where detached homes fetch well over $1-million and where prices increased by as much as 40 per cent in a single year.

The leaders of both the Opposition NDP and the third-place Greens argued a series of policies introduced in the past year to cool the market came far too late and in many cases did not go far enough.

“Your negligence has led to a market that is unattainable for the families you claim to represent,” NDP Leader John Horgan said.

Ms. Clark responded that her government needed to act carefully to ensure people who already own their homes were not hurt by any attempt to cool the housing market. She noted a tax on foreign buyers in the Vancouver region appeared to have the desired effect.

“Because we care about people who already own homes,” she said when asked why her government waited so long to act.

But she also contrasted her policies with the NDP by making it clear the Liberal Party’s goal is to ensure as many people as possible can afford to buy into the housing market. While the New Democrats have proposed to use taxes to calm the market, the party also wants to give $400 a year to renters – a plan Ms. Clark dismissed as a meagre $1 per day. “I think most of us want our kids to be able to own their own home,” she said. “We believe the dream of home ownership should stay within the reach of the middle class.”

The Green Leader simultaneously condemned the Liberals for failing on the housing file while also proposing an expansion of one the government’s major policies, promising to double the foreign-buyers tax and expand it across the province. Andrew Weaver, whose party is hoping to build on his lone seat in the provincial legislature, also outlined a restructured tax on housing purchases that would target luxury homes.

The average price of a detached home in the Vancouver region is about $1.7-million, compared with about $370,000 when the BC Liberals took office in 2001. There have been signs the market has cooled since last year, with sales volume dropping precipitously and prices levelling off.

Much of the debate about housing prices has focused on the theory that foreign speculators have been driving the market. Provincial government data showed foreign buyers accounted for about 13 per cent of purchases in the Vancouver region last June and July. That figured plummeted after the foreign-buyers tax took effect last August, though it has since increased to about 4 per cent, where it has sat for several months.

The debate comes at the midpoint of an election in which the Liberals are seeking a fifth consecutive majority mandate; the NDP is fighting to return to power for the first time since 2001.

When they arrived at the studio for the debate, the three leaders appeared tense, reflecting the high stakes in what appears to be a close race.

Ms. Clark is a veteran of these debates, but Mr. Horgan was working during his debate preparation on ensuring that he would deliver his key lines, but also that his “passion” as New Democrats described it, didn’t spill over to personalized anger toward Ms. Clark the way it did in last week’s radio debate.

Last week’s event featured the leaders sitting next to each other in a crowded studio, close enough for Ms. Clark to reach over and touch Mr. Horgan in one of the defining moments of the campaign. Ms. Clark, sitting beside the NDP Leader, said, “Calm down, John,” while patting him on the harm. Mr. Horgan snapped back, “Don’t touch me again please.”

In contrast, Wednesday’s debate followed a more traditional format with the leaders at podiums and engaging in structured debate with cross-talk heating up later in the evening.

Ms. Clark used her handling of the softwood lumber war as shield a to deflect questions about government scandals under her watch, saying the public is more interested in jobs, low taxes, and “calm” leadership on the trade file.

Just moments after debate moderator Jennifer Burke put Mr. Horgan on the defensive, asking him: “do you have an anger management problem?” Ms. Clark piled on, saying “in these times of rising protectionism in the United States … We need a leader who is tough, but is calm and considered,” she said. “We cannot win … if we don’t control our temper.”

Much of the NDP’s approach in 2017 has been characterized by a need to take a more prosecutorial direction in making their case to voters.

For his part, Mr. Horgan went into Wednesday’s debate after stating, when asked by the media, that he did not see any need to change his approach in dealing with Ms. Clark.

The Liberals have advanced a modest platform, defending their commitment to balanced budgets. However, the NDP has proposed such measures as $10-per-day daycare, the elimination of tolls on a pair of Lower Mainland bridges, and the construction of 114,000 rental, social, co-op and owner-purchased homes over the next decade. The party has said it could accomplish all of the measures with some tax hikes while maintaining balanced budgets – a promise the Liberals have challenged, saying the NDP platform would blow a $6-billion hole in the provincial budget.

The Greens, who polls suggest have growing support on Vancouver Island, have forecast some operating deficits as they pay for a program that includes a new ministry of mental health and free daycare for working parents with children under age 3.

