During the final feisty leaders' debate of the election campaign, BC Liberal leader Christy Clark presented herself as the best leader to take the province through the difficult softwood lumber dispute ahead, using the issue to deflect her political opponents’ accusations that her government failed to earlier curb skyrocketing housing prices and became addicted to big-money corporate donations.

Ms. Clark was at the centre of most exchanges in the final televised debate of the campaign, a 90-minute program aired by the province’s major TV broadcasters and hosted by Toronto broadcaster Jennifer Burke. Voters go to the polls on May. 9.

With the U.S. government’s announcement of a 20 per cent tariff on Canada’s softwood lumber exports earlier this week, Ms. Clark and NDP Leader John Horgan have each been seeking to position themselves as the leader best positioned to fight for the province’s interest in what could escalate into a contentious trade war.

British Columbia is Canada’s largest lumber exporter into the United States. In February, the B.C government appointed former federal trade minister David Emerson as an envoy on the softwood file.

On Wednesday, Ms. Clark wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking Ottawa to ban the shipment of thermal coal – the majority of which comes from the United States – through B.C. ports.

Ms. Clark said the impasse over softwood lumber “gives us the freedom” to do what she described as the “right thing” given the negative environmental impacts of thermal coal.

As the leader of a party that has held government for the past 16 years, Clark was the focus of rhetorical attacks from both Mr. Horgan and Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver.

But Ms. Clark was forced to concede: “I have experienced some controversy.” She then skipped to her key message, which she hammered on repeatedly, about protecting jobs.

Ms. Burke put Mr. Horgan on the defensive, asking him: “Do you have an anger management problem?,” a reference to Mr. Horgan’s performance last week during a radio debate. Ms. Clark piled on, saying that given rising protectionism in the United States, “we need a leader who is tough, but is calm and considered. ... We cannot win if we don’t control our temper.”

Mr. Horgan came into Wednesday’s event after a radio debate last week that was notable for his fierce attacks on Ms. Clark. At one point during that earlier debate, Ms. Clark, sitting beside the NDP leader, said, “Calm down, John,” while patting him on the harm after the NDP leader complained about not getting enough time to speak. Mr. Horgan snapped back, “Don’t touch me again please.”

Mr. Horgan also suggested Ms. Clark liked to be the centre of media attention, and turned to the Liberal leader and said, “I’ll just watch you because I know you like that.”

Following the radio debate, NDP insiders said Mr. Horgan’s aggressive approach had been a success because it rallied the party base and confirmed Mr. Horgan as having the fortitude to effectively criticize the Liberal leader. Much of the NDP’s approach in 2017 has been characterized by a need to take a more prosecutorial direction than in the 2013 election in making their case to voters.

On Wednesday, however, Mr. Horgan was largely more subdued, though he still made some pointed remarks about the Liberal leader. When Ms. Clark asked him why he had not raised the softwood lumber dispute in the legislature, he complained that she should show up in Question Period more often. “You’d rather watch the hockey game.”

All three leaders dominated in varied moments of the debate, with Mr. Weaver occasionally holding the spotlight .

At one point, Mr. Horgan and Mr. Weaver were so vigorously challenging each other, their remarks were barely audible. Mr. Weaver, first elected to the legislature in 2013, said Mr. Horgan and the NDP have done little to inspire voters since being ousted from power in 2001. “Better than really bad is still plain bad,” Mr. Weaver told Mr. Horgan. “You have been unable to inspire British Columbians.”

The two men even argued about the size of their rallies: Mr. Horgan talked about how the NDP drew 1,000 people last weekend to a downtown Vancouver ballroom, and Mr. Weaver touted hundreds of supporters who attended a Green rally in Victoria.

After that, as the Green leader was given an opportunity to question her Ms. Clark, the Liberal leader said, “I will not debate whether my rally was bigger than your rally, Mr. Weaver.”

The debate was organized and presented by a consortium of broadcasters, namely CTV Vancouver, CBC Vancouver, Global BC and CPAC.

At the dissolution of the legislature the BC Liberals had 47 seats, the NDP 35 seats, there was one Green member and two Independents.

The debate comes at the midpoint of an election in which the Liberals are seeking fifth consecutive majority mandate while the NDP is seeking to return to power for the first time since 2001. Meanwhile the B.C. Green Party, which elected its first and only member – Mr. Weaver - in the last election in 2013, is seeking expand its political foothold in B.C. politics.

