Barack Obama meets with Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 10, 2016. (Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS)
VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Hundreds of people turned up in downtown Vancouver on Thursday to protest the results of the United States presidential election.

Crowds voiced their opposition to president-elect Donald Trump as they chanted “Love trumps hate” and “Down with Trump.”

The Republican ended a divisive election campaign on Tuesday by pulling off a widely unexpected upset, defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the race to the White House.

The Vancouver protest was staged in front of Trump Tower, where another demonstration was held earlier this year because of its controversial namesake.

One man, who gave his name only as Brandon, arrived wearing a red T-shirt with the words “Trump is my president.”

He said he showed up to represent the silent majority who supported the controversial billionaire.

