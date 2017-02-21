Demonstrations were held in cities across the country to demand different levels of government take meaningful action to address the crisis by calling for an end to the war on drugs, the removal of barriers to health care including improved access to naloxone and opiate substitution therapy and the implementation of policies informed by drug users.
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Richard Mackie, right, carries a coffin to remember friends, family and community members who died as a result of overdoses as Char Henry, left, holds a photo of her best friend Mecca Jay, who died last month as a result of a drug overdose, during a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver.
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)