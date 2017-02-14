With a provincial election just three months away, B.C.’s Liberal government says it is poised to pay back British Columbians for years of financial sacrifices.

In the Throne Speech on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon laid out a theme that the Liberals hope will carry them through the spring election campaign: The provincial economy is so strong that the province can now afford to ease financial burdens for its citizens.

“After years of sacrifice by all of us in British Columbia through challenging times ... your government is now in a position to pay you back, to relieve some financial burdens, and to invest in your household and in your families,” said Ms. Guichon in a copy of speech prepared for delivery.

“That money belongs to you. And in the coming budget, your government will provide financial relief to taxpayers, while continuing to make investments in the services people rely on.”

The speech does not indicate what kind of financial relief the government plans to announce in the Feb. 21 budget.

Reducing the provincial sales tax might offer instant gratification that would be felt by the broadest number of voters, but such a measure would be costly to the treasury. A one percentage point reduction in the PST would cost an estimated $900-million in the coming fiscal year. The premier has broadly hinted that the Medical Services Plan premium is due for an overhaul. However, if MSP fees are scrapped outright, it would blow a $2.5-billion hole in revenues.

The province has many other options, however. In addition to setting personal income tax rates, it could tinker with other household costs, such as BC Hydro’s electricity rates and vehicle insurance costs from the Crown-owned Insurance Corp. of B.C.

The B.C. Liberals, seeking a fifth consecutive term in office, hope to frame the ballot box question around their fiscal record, and the promise of a low tax regime. The budget will not be likely be fully passed into law before the May 9 election, so any tax measures promised in the fiscal plan would depend on whether the Liberals are re-elected.

The opposition New Democrats have not unveiled a full election platform but have promised a $10-per-day daycare system. The party would also scrap MSP and collect the lost revenues from higher income taxes. The NDP will argue the Liberals have left the province’s most vulnerable citizens behind and have widened the gap between the rich and the poor.

The Throne Speech began, as always, with a tribute to notable British Columbians who have died in the previous year. But this time, Lt.-Gov. Guichon first acknowledged the six men killed in the Quebec City mosque attack. “Let us speak in one voice to express our condolences, condemn the hatred and violence. Let us re-affirm who we are as Canadians,” the speech said.

The speech then pivoted to the economy. Although the speech contained glowing references to job creation, economic growth and the province’s triple-A credit rating, it also noted that the province still faces uncertainty.

“Risk is all around us: A weak global economy, the rising tide of protectionism in the United States and in Europe,” she noted.

The province on Tuesday announced former federal international trade minister David Emerson as B.C.’s envoy to Washington D.C. to represent the province’s interests in the latest round of the Canada-U.S. softwood lumber trade war. Mr. Emerson is a former CEO of Canfor, one of the province’s largest lumber exporters, and he played a key role in securing the 2006 softwood lumber agreement.

The speech also touched on recent investments in education, affordable housing, social services and health care. “Government is in a position to do this because it has a plan to continue growing our economy into the future. From small business to tourism and technology, to natural resources, trade, and manufacturing.”

Although the B.C. Liberals have trumpeted job growth in B.C., they have acknowledged that many rural communities are struggling because of challenges in forestry and mining.

In the speech, the government promised that help is on the way. For example, it said the province will implement a new rural economic development strategy. That will include infrastructure investments to create jobs, as well as a plan to diversify rural economies by encouraging the growth of new and emerging sectors such as technology.

