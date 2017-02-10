An Independent member of British Columbia’s legislature has stepped forward to shed light on Premier Christy Clark’s allegations that the New Democrat Opposition hacked the B.C. Liberal party’s website.

Vicki Huntington, the member for the riding of Delta-South, says her staff found unprotected, personal information about voters posted on the B.C. Liberal party website.

Huntington says she shared the information with a reporter and was shocked when the Liberal party blocked access to the formerly unprotected section of its website and Clark claimed someone with malicious intent, working from within legislature, had hacked the site.

Huntington says she burst out laughing when Clark said the alleged hacking was an attempt to thwart the democratic process.

According to Huntington, Clark’s comments are an example of how the premier deflects everything.

Huntington says the legislature’s Information and Privacy Commissioner is now investigating.

