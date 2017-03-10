British Columbia’s elections agency says it is referring an investigation into political fundraising to the RCMP.

Elections BC announced it was investigating after the Globe and Mail reported that the BC Liberal Party collected tens of thousands of dollars in multiple donations from lobbyists who paid under their own names with personal credit cards on behalf of clients and companies and were reimbursed. An Elections BC spokesperson said such donations are “potentially contraventions of the Elections Act."

In a statement, Elections BC says the RCMP will now handle the investigation to ensure the case does not interfere with the administration of the May 9 provincial election.

“This referral will also ensure that there is no perception that Elections BC’s ability to administer the general election in a fair, neutral and impartial manner is in any way compromised,” says the statement. “The potential scope and timing of this matter make the RCMP the most appropriate agency to continue this investigation.”

The statement says Elections BC may support the RCMP’s work..

The agency, which has stressed that the investigation is not targeting a specific party, says it will not be commenting further.

The RCMP confirmed it had, at the request of Elections BC, launched an investigation into “indirect contributions and other potential contraventions of the Election Act” but otherwise declined to offer additional details.

The BC Liberal Party issued a statement promising full co-operation with the investigation.

"We are committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that British Columbians can have confidence in our electoral financing system," the statement said. "That’s why we are voluntarily reporting all contributions in real time on our website. We have co-operated fully with Elections BC to date, and will cooperate fully if contacted by the RCMP."

The party has previously denied any wrongdoing but also said it would “review and remedy issues” raised in the Globe’s reporting.

The Opposition New Democrats have also launched a review of the party’s donations to find instances in which lobbyists or union representatives donated in their own name. Earlier this week, the party said it had found four cases that required “clarification.”

NDP Leader John Horgan said in a statement that he welcomed the “elevation” of the investigation.

“British Columbians deserve answers on the influence of big money under Christy Clark and I hope this investigation is thorough and comprehensive,” the statement said.

B.C. has few rules governing campaign finance -- there are no limits on who can donate or how much they can contribute – and the province has faced repeated calls to change that.

The Liberals plan to introduce legislation next week that focuses on “real-time” disclosure of donations, but the government has said the bill will not impose any fundraising limits.

The Liberals raised $12.6-million in 2016, while the NDP raised $6.2-million.

With a file from Ian Bailey

