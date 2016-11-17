A judge has granted the City of Vancouver an injunction to dismantle a homeless camp and for police to arrest occupants who do not leave within a week.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Loryl Russell says feces, propane tanks and used needles have created health risks for residents and first responders.

Russell says campers have defied orders from the fire department to stop using combustible equipment, creating safety concerns that could also affect neighbours in the Downtown Eastside.

She has ordered the city to provide three portable toilets and a garbage bin for the next seven days for about 13 people who remain at the site.

Pivot Legal Society lawyer DJ Larkin, who represents camp residents, says the city created unsafe conditions by not providing portable toilets or trash bins for people who have nowhere else to go.

The camp sprang up last July, when 91 tents were erected and housed 51 people.

