Kelly Ellard, who was 15 when she participated in the brutal killing of Reena Virk, has failed to convince a parole board panel that she should be allowed escorted absences to care for her young child.

Instead, the panel issued a split-decision Wednesday and referred Ms. Ellard’s case to a new hearing.

Ms. Ellard, who is serving a life sentence at Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, argued she needed the escorted absences to care for her child, who is housed at the facility with her. Ms. Ellard’s partner is also incarcerated.

Ms. Ellard had requested the escorted absences so she could take her child to routine and unforeseen appointments and help the child socialize. Her case management team had recommended the two-person parole board panel approve the plan for 90 days.

But the panel issued a split-decision. It’s not clear when Ms. Ellard will receive a new hearing.

Ms. Ellard was tried as an adult and her second-degree murder conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2009, ending a legal odyssey that spanned three trials and more than a decade.

Reena was 14 when she was killed in November, 1997. She was lured to a secluded spot under a Victoria-area bridge and viciously beaten by a pack of teens. She managed to walk away, but Ms. Ellard and her co-accused, Warren Glowatski, followed behind. An autopsy showed Reena was covered in bruises and had a cigarette burn on her forehead.

Ms. Ellard had long denied she was involved in a second attack but at a day parole hearing last May, she publicly acknowledged some responsibility in Reena’s death for the first time. Ms. Ellard then told the board Reena’s face had been covered in blood and she had pulled her closer to the water’s edge, to splash water on her face. When Reena did not respond, Ms. Ellard said she pushed her into the water and walked away. Ms. Ellard told the board she had been trying to hide what had happened.

In denying Ms. Ellard’s request last May, the board said her decision to finally take responsibility appeared “strategic,” rather than coming from the heart.

Ian Mackenzie, one of two Parole Board of Canada members presiding over last year’s hearing, noted Ms. Ellard’s trial had heard she held Reena’s head underwater. He said that while Ms. Ellard was now accepting more responsibility, it was still not to the degree for which she was convicted. Of Ms. Ellard’s claim that she had “omitted” evidence at trial, Mr. Mackenzie bluntly said she had lied. The board ruled at the time that Ms. Ellard was not ready for day parole, noting she had also been linked to drug use while in prison.

Ms. Ellard has served about 15 years behind bars since her initial arrest, having spent some periods out on bail.

Mr. Glowatski, who was 16 at the time of Reena's death, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1999 and released on full parole in 2010. He participated in a restorative justice program with Reena's parents and apologized for her death.

Six other teens – all girls – were convicted of assaulting Reena and given jail sentences ranging from two months to one year.

