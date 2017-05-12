As many in the Central Okanagan brace for imminent flooding from rising rivers and creeks, emergency officials are warning of a longer term threat for residents living near the shores of Okanagan Lake.

The Central Okanagan Regional District has issued lake level flood watch maps for waterfront areas of Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation.

The regional district says the maps show the possibility of flooding over the next week or weeks because most of the heavy snowpack has not yet melted and Okanagan Lake and other smaller lakes in the region are already full or overfull.

The advisories come as residents around Kelowna spent an anxious Thursday night awaiting rainstorms that were forecast to overwhelm already surging waterways, although pounding rain held off and weather warnings have been lifted for the area.

Flood watches are posted by the River Forecast Centre for many rivers, creeks and streams from the Boundary region all the way north to the Central Interior, Thompson and Shuswap.

Flood watches are also in effect for the Bulkley River in the northwest, and the Peace region in the northeast as rainfall warnings raise the potential for flooding in those areas through the weekend.

