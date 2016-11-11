Vancouver police say a man shot and killed during a robbery and hostage-taking may have had further criminal intentions after trying to steal firearms at a Canadian Tire outlet.

Chief Constable Adam Palmer says officers searched the 38-year-old Vancouver man’s home and found concerning evidence of his possible motive, but didn’t specify what that might have been.

Palmer says the 380-pound man dressed in camouflage, who is known to police, stabbed a 53-year-old employee in the back and across the neck before removing guns from cabinets on Thursday.

Palmer says the suspect then abandoned the firearms and took an 82-year-old man hostage at knifepoint as he left the store before confronting police.

The chief says when police tried to arrest the man he stabbed an officer multiple times including in the head and stomach.

While the hostage was unhurt, the officer and the employee were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but both are now in stable condition.

