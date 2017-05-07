The mayor of Maple Ridge, often targeted with abuse for her support of various anti-homelessness initiatives, has stepped back from the public eye after an escalation in threats.

The city of Maple Ridge recently received “credible information relating to a personal threat to the mayor’s safety,” according to a statement from chief administrative officer Ted Swabey.

Nicole Read has curtailed public appearances while the RCMP investigates, Mr. Swabey said.

The mayor has been the target of online harassment, on Facebook and other social-media platforms, for the past two years, said Councillor Craig Speirs. Residents have clashed over issues of homelessness and addiction – and in particular, proposals for a permanent homeless shelter – and some of those heated debates have turned personal.

Details of the most recent threat are not known, but people in the past have threatened both Ms. Read and her family. Years of posts on a closed Facebook group include references to camping out on the mayor’s lawn, or discarding used needles on her property.

“On social media over the last two years, she’s had nothing but a tussle with a whole bunch of different people who think they can just abuse people without problems,” Mr. Speirs said. “It’s been very, very difficult for her and I’ve got nothing but respect for her for standing up to it.”

The nature of past threats “smacked of misogyny,” the councillor added: “I don’t think she’d be getting the kind of hell she’s been getting if she was a guy.”

RCMP spokeswoman Sergeant Annie Linteau confirmed police are investigating the matter but that no charges have been laid to date.

“We continue to work with the mayor to ensure we support that important balance between public accessibility/availability and personal/employee safety and security,” Sgt. Linteau wrote in an e-mail. Like other Fraser Valley cities, Maple Ridge has grappled with issues of homeless and addiction, with some residents vehemently opposed to, for example, low-barrier shelters. Plans for two homeless shelters, green-lighted by BC Housing, have been shelved since last year due to massive public outcry.

A temporary shelter is slated to close at the end of May, which would displace about 40 people.

“After that, they’ll be going to the Salvation Army and sleeping on the floor in the cafeteria,” Mr. Speirs said.

Homeless deaths have increased over the past decade in the province, reaching a record of at least 70 in 2015, the latest year for which data is available, according to the BC Coroners Service. The largest number of homeless deaths, for the second year in a row, occurred in the Fraser region.

Meanwhile, a group of Maple Ridge’s homeless residents last week established a new homeless encampment west of the Haney Bypass in anticipation of the temporary shelter’s closing.

Ivan Drury, a member of the advocacy group Alliance Against Displacement, said the shelter’s closing will make the city’s homeless more vulnerable, and that there is a legitimate fear of a known group of vocal, anti-shelter residents dubbed by some as “Ridgeilantes.”

“In my opinion, they’re a hate group,” Mr. Drury said. “Their sole purpose, the thing that draws this group together, is disdain for the lives of low-income people. Their solution to the problem of homelessness is to drive people out of the city of Maple Ridge.”

Mr. Speirs said the provincial government has let the city down, and criticized Liberal MLAs Doug Bing and Marc Dalton, who helped block the two proposed homeless shelters.

“The two local MLAs have caved in to the worst part of the dialogue, the no-shelter people,” Mr. Speirs said. “I think it’s absolutely sad and it doesn’t reflect my community.”

Report Typo/Error