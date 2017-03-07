A public meeting last fall that followed months of fractious debate about school closures was the tipping point for Vancouver School Board staff, according to an external investigation into harassment and bullying at the board.

“The ‘tipping point’ was the Sept. 26, 2016, private and public meetings held at Charles Tupper Secondary School,” says a redacted copy of a report from lawyer Roslyn Goldner, released Tuesday following a freedom-of-information request.

“The toxic environment is attributed to board dysfunction and the conduct of specific trustees.”

And the report zeroes in on conduct of Vision Vancouver trustees, including Patti Bacchus and Mike Lombardi, saying there was no reasonable basis for motions put forward by Vision trustees at that meeting last September.

“After careful consideration of all the evidence, I do not find the explanations provided by the Vision Trustees related to the motions proposed at the Sept. 26 meeting credible,” says the report.

“I do not accept that they were merely exercising due diligence in the performance of their obligations. I find on the evidence that there was no reasonable basis for the allegations related to the motivations of that staff ... in reaching their recommendations regarding school closures.”

Prior to that meeting, Ms. Bacchus “used social media to advise that she would be proposing two motions at the meeting relating to the closure report and the school closure process,” says the report, which is partly redacted.

“Staff ... were once again in a situation where they would be walking into a public meeting to deliver unpopular news to a heated and partisan crowd.”

The redacted report expands on an executive summary released last week, which concluded that concerns of a toxic work place were valid. The summary said that “in addition to ambient bullying, there was credible evidence that members of the senior management team staff were subject to direct bullying and personal harassment.”

The summary, also written by Ms. Goldner, noted several systemic factors that contributed to the development of a toxic work environment, including the partisan composition of the board.

The board had been engaged in a contentious process to close up to 11 schools. That process was put on hold last October, after the board’s entire senior management team had gone on indefinite leave and after bullying allegations had emerged.

The allegations were contained in a letter from Sherry Elwood, at the time president of the B.C. School Superintendents Association, to the provincial government. In that letter, dated Sept. 28, Ms. Elwood described an “unstable and unpredictable” work environment at the board that created a “toxicity which fosters fear and lack of sense of safety for these lead educators.”

The letter followed the Sept. 26 board meetingm which drew dozens of concerned parents and featured debate over several motions.

Ms. Elwood’s letter triggered investigations by WorkSafeBC and the school board.

School trustees in Vancouver run on party slates. The former board consisted of four trustees from Vancouver’s ruling Vision party, four from the opposition NPA and a sole Green Party trustee.

Relations between the school board and the provincial government had been strained for years over budget issues. Last June, board trustees refused to pass a balanced budget – as required under provincial regulations – over concerns that more than $20-million in cuts would hurt students and education outcomes.

The move was largely symbolic because staff had to implement the cuts anyway. In October, after the province scrapped district-wide capacity targets that had become a flashpoint in discussions around school closures, the board said it was ready to pass a balanced budget.

But education minister Mike Bernier fired the board on Oct. 17 and replaced the elected trustees with government-appointed trustee Dianne Turner.

This month, the VSB said all senior staff members are back at work and Ms. Turner said her focus is ensuring a safe, respectful working environment. She was appointed for a one-year term.

Report Typo/Error