A caregiver paid more than $8,000 a month to look after an indigenous teenager in government care often conducted welfare checks via text message and was completely absent in the 10 days before the boy leapt to his death from the fourth-storey window of the budget hotel in which he was placed.

But those failures were only a couple in a long series by B.C.’s child welfare system that ultimately led to Alex Gervais’s death in September, 2015, writes Bernard Richard, the province’s representative for children and youth, in a damning report released Monday.

The report, titled Broken Promises, outlines the life of the Métis youth, who was born into trying circumstances and “left to drift” through the care of the provincial Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD). In his 18 years, Mr. Gervais lived in 17 different placements under the watch of 23 different social workers and caregivers.

“At the very end, Alex was alone,” Mr. Richard wrote.

Mr. Gervais’s death had already shed light on several failings in the system prior to the release of Monday’s report. His last placement in a budget hotel, for example, was in contravention of B.C. policy. At the time of his death, the MCFD said it was aware of only one other child housed in a hotel, but a January 2015 joint report by the ministry and the former children’s advocate found that 117 children were placed in hotels in the span of a year.

Among revelations in Monday’s report: After Mr. Gervais’s residential home was closed and he was placed into the hotel, a Delegated Aboriginal Agency paid a former respite caregiver more than $8,000 a month to care for him, as well as costs to live in an adjoining room to Mr. Gervais’s room at the hotel. However, the caregiver was rarely onsite and Mr. Gervais’s care was left largely to his girlfriend.

“His caregiver asked Alex’s girlfriend to text him when she was with him so the caregiver could continue to be absent,” the report states. “Hotel staff confirmed to [Representative for Children and Youth] investigators that the caregiver passed responsibility for ‘watching’ Alex to them and would have hotel staff text him with details about who was visiting Alex or if he had overnight visitors.”

In the weeks leading up to Mr. Gervais’s death, the teenager and his friends told the caregiver that he was suicidal. This information was never passed on to his social worker.

The caregiver was also completely absent in the 10 days before Mr. Gervais’s death. During this period, Mr. Gervais texted a former caregiver to complain about his current caregiver, accusing his current caregiver of neglecting him and pocketing money allocated for his care.

The report also identified a lack of permanency planning that led to “profound instability and neglect” in the boy’s life. While his biological parents could not care for him, Mr. Gervais’s stepmother had a deep affection for him, expressed a desire to take him in and was characterized by social workers as stable and dependable.

However, the ministry ultimately chose to place Mr. Gervais in another foster home due in part to the stepmother’s tumultuous relationship with Mr. Gervais’s father, and in part because MCFD supervisors saw the stepmother’s repeated requests for more support as unreasonably demanding, the report stated.

When Mr. Gervais was placed with her briefly in the fall of 2006, she received just $700 a month in support from the MCFD – a fraction of the $4,600 per month his previous foster placement had cost, and the $8,000 per month the final caregiver would later receive.

Mr. Gervais referred to his stepmother as “mom,” was often upbeat and happy after a visit with her, and once described their separation as “having [my] heart torn in half,” the report stated.

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan said the stark difference in support payments to the stepmother and the caregiver are indicative of a broken system.

“$700 versus [$8,000], a family that wants to help a young man get his life back together and someone who’s getting paid to text periodically,” Mr. Horgan said. “I just don’t know how anyone can read this report and not see a system that is broken and a government, quite honestly, that just doesn’t care.”

The report included four recommendations for the MCFD that focused on permanency planning, timely mental-health supports for children in care and improved quality assurance oversight and financial accountability for contracted residential agencies.

