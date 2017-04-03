A coalition of aboriginal women’s advocacy groups is expressing grave concerns about the national missing and murdered women’s inquiry, saying the commission has failed to adequately reach out to families.

The Coalition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in British Columbia says it’s concerned about media reports that say the inquiry has only identified about 100 family members or survivors.

Coalition member Fay Blaney says she understands that the federal government has not shared with the inquiry the names of those who came forward during preliminary consultations.

She’s calling on the inquiry to immediately request that all levels of government and indigenous organizations contact family members and survivors to ensure they know how to register to be a witness.

Lorelei Williams, whose aunt went missing decades ago and whose cousin’s DNA was found on serial killer Robert Pickton’s farm, says family members are extremely stressed out about the inquiry.

Chief Commissioner Marion Buller was not immediately available to comment, but the inquiry is conducting preliminary meetings this month before the first public hearing is held May 29 in Whitehorse.

