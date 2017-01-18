More than 900 British Columbians died of illicit drug overdoses last year – nearly double the previous year and the worst in three decades of record keeping.

In comparison, 510 people died in 2015, and 400 in 1998.

In December alone, 142 people died – a grim figure that surpassed the record of 128 set in November.

The statistics, released Wednesday, cap a year in which the presence of the synthetic opioids fentanyl and, more recently, carfentanil fuelled an overdose crisis that health officials struggled to control.

The province’s chief coroner repeated her pleas for drug users to take precautions – and for people who don’t use drugs to avoid them altogether.

“We recognize that those who are suffering from drug dependency are not going to be able to abstain

immediately from drug use,” Lisa Lapointe said in a statement, warning users to only consume drugs in the presence of medical staff or a sober person with access to naloxone.

“For those who are not drug dependent, we strongly advise you to avoid experimentation and the casual use of illicit drugs. The risks are now unmanageable.”

The province’s top doctor declared a public-health emergency last spring, setting off a series of measures that included a mobile medical unit in the city’s Downtown Eastside, overdose-prevention sites similar to the city’s supervised-injection sites, and the widespread distribution of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose, to first-responders, service providers and others.

The City of Vancouver included a small increase to property taxes to cover the costs of responding to the problem, which has overwhelmed the fire department and paramedics.

The emergence of fentanyl and its spread across the country has prompted other jurisdictions to follow Vancouver’s lead. In Ontario, the provincial governments has agreed to fund three supervised-injection sites in Toronto and one in Ottawa as the death toll from fentanyl increases there.

