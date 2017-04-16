Only one of the leaders of British Columbia’s main political parties was on the campaign trail Sunday, with two others opting to take Easter off.

B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan spent the day visiting some hotly contested suburban ridings in the lower mainland.

He began the day with an Easter egg hunt at a supporter’s home in Maple Ridge and later stopped by a restaurant in Surrey to make samosas and have lunch with two of his candidates.

Liberal Peter Fassbender captured the Surrey-Fleetwood riding by about 200 votes in the last election.

Horgan said he’s feeling good about his party’s prospects, but what really matters is what voters have to say come election day on May 9.

“I think that every election is about putting forward your ideas. What happened last time is not relevant. What happens next is the important thing” he said.

“And in 23 days, we’ll find out how the people in Surrey-Guilford and Surrey-Fleetwood feel about the plan we’re putting forward.”

Horgan reiterated his party’s commitment to eliminating tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges, saying on Sunday that it’s not fair to have a certain segment of the population paying for infrastructure.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark has dismissed the promise as a costly scheme that would result in tax hikes. Her party has promised to cap tolls for the bridges at $500 annually.

Clark did not take part in any events Sunday, instead putting out a statement wishing all British Columbians a happy Easter Weekend.

“For Christians, Easter is a time of hope — a lesson that one person’s simple message of peace and love can change the world, forever,” the statement said.

“Regardless of your faith, the Easter weekend is an opportunity to spend more time with the people you love.”

Green party Leader Andrew Weaver also took the day off from campaigning, but posted holiday wishes on his Twitter account along with a photo of he and some others roasting what appeared to be a pig on a spit.

Report Typo/Error