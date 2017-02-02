British Columbia’s New Democrats are promising rebate cheques to offset increases in the cost of the province’s carbon tax, if the party wins May’s election.

NDP Leader John Horgan did not say how much the cheques would be worth, but promised 80 per cent of residents would be eligible for the rebates.

He says the NDP’s plan targets the Liberal government’s carbon tax, which is set to increase to $50 per tonne of carbon emissions in 2022.

The nine-year-old carbon tax is set at $30 per tonne and is scheduled to increase to comply with the federal government’s national carbon plan.

Horgan said rebate cheques would be issued on the first month of each scheduled increase.

Horgan says carbon pollution has been rising under Premier Christy Clark’s government and Environment Canada forecasts carbon pollution will increase by 32 per cent in B.C. by 2030.

Report Typo/Error