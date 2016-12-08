Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
People wait outside Insite in the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rafal Gerszak For The Globe and Mail)
People wait outside Insite in the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rafal Gerszak For The Globe and Mail)

Opioid crisis prompts B.C. to open six new overdose prevention sites Add to ...

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

British Columbia’s opioid crisis has prompted the province to open six new overdose prevention sites, which will offer similar services to supervised-injection sites.

Two sites open today in Vancouver, while another two locations open next week in Victoria and the final two will open in Surrey later this month.

The province says all six sites are areas with high numbers of overdoses and are an immediate response while supervised-injection site applications are in development or awaiting approval from Health Canada.

Teams of trained staff will provide people who use illicit drugs with a safe space to be monitored and will be equipped with naloxone, which reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

Health Minister Terry Lake says the province is seeing an alarming increase in overdose deaths and action is required at all levels to save lives.

Health Canada is reviewing legislation brought in by the previous Conservative government that critics say makes the application process for supervised-injection sites too onerous and time-consuming.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

B.C. fentanyl overdose crisis prompts supervised injection sites to introduce testing (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular