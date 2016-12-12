The federal government has tabled legislation to ease rules for opening supervised drug-consumption sites, while also giving border guards broader powers to search small packages for fentanyl, in its latest effort to combat the country’s overdose crisis.

Measures announced Monday are designed to halt the flow of fentanyl, carfentanil and other illicit drugs into Canada, and mitigate the harms for users.

Bill C-37, introduced Monday in the House of Commons, proposes to amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Customs Act, federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said in Ottawa. The bill marks the beginning of the new Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, a federal effort to treat drug use as a health problem instead of a criminal problem.

“The big picture of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Strategy is that it will replace the National Anti-Drug Strategy,” Dr. Philpott said. “It will reframe problematic substance use as the public-health issue that it is. It will return the lead on the Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy to the Minister of Health, rather than the Minister of Justice.”

Ottawa will reinstate harm reduction as a key pillar in this strategy, the Health Minister added.

The bill, if approved, would constitute a full repeal of the Respect for Communities Act introduced by the previous Conservative government.

Critics said the 26 requirements in that law imposed significant barriers to opening and maintaining supervised consumption sites.

Under the new legislation, agencies that want to open such a facility must meet only five conditions: They must show a need for such a facility; the community must be consulted; there must be evidence about the impact on crime; there must be adequate resources to maintain the site; and there must be regulations in place.

In B.C., more than 622 people have died of illicit drug overdoses so far this year – the highest death toll in more than 30 years of record keeping. The year-end total is expected to surpass 750.

Dr. Philpott also announced Monday that the Canada Border Services Agency will be given broader powers to screen incoming mail.

Currently, Canadian border guards cannot open packages weighing less than 30 grams without the consent of the recipient. Because fentanyl and similar drugs are so potent, only a small amount is needed to turn a large profit, and they can be ordered online and smuggled into the country through regular mail.

