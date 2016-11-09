Ottawa has underestimated the risks to salmon habitat posed by a planned B.C. terminal to export liquefied natural gas, according to a new study that examines a sandy area called Flora Bank.

If Pacific NorthWest LNG constructs the $11.4-billion export terminal on Lelu Island, located next to Flora Bank, the environment in the Skeena River estuary will be damaged, the authors say in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.

Their paper argues that Flora Bank is a crucial nursery for juvenile salmon that spend weeks in and around the sandbar, which is visible only at low tide.

Located between Lelu Island and Kitson Island in the estuary of the Skeena River, Flora Bank is in an ecologically sensitive area where juvenile salmon seek sanctuary in eelgrass to hide from predators.

“This region of the Skeena River estuary serves as an extended stopover habitat for migratory salmon,” said the 15-page study. Jonathan Moore, a fisheries biologist who is an associate professor at Simon Fraser University, and Charmaine Carr-Harris of the aboriginal-backed Skeena Fisheries Commission are among the six co-authors.

In September, the federal Liberal cabinet approved construction of the northern B.C. terminal proposed by Pacific NorthWest LNG, which is led by Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas.

Cabinet members based their decision in part on a detailed report by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, which ruled that the Lelu Island terminal and related infrastructure such as a suspension bridge would not cause major ecological damage to Flora Bank.

“Alteration of this habitat has greater risks to salmon populations than assumed in the environmental assessment,” according to the paper published in Marine Ecology.

In their research, the authors tracked more than 250 young salmon. Some pink, coho and Chinook salmon fed and resided in the estuary for several weeks. Some of the juvenile salmon spent months in the estuary, which is under the jurisdiction of the Port of Prince Rupert and part of the traditional territory of the Allied Tribes of Lax Kw’alaams.

“These findings add to previous research that discovered that this region is a migratory bottleneck that supports all species of eastern Pacific salmon and populations from throughout the vast Skeena River watershed,” the authors wrote.

Pacific NorthWest LNG is scrutinizing more than 190 conditions, including mitigation measures required to protect salmon, that accompanied the federal government’s approval. Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who wants the project to reduce its ecological footprint, has stipulated that the consortium must adhere to the conditions as part of the approval.

“Science is incremental. The more we look, the more we learn, and this project poses great risks to salmon populations throughout the Skeena,” Prof. Moore said in a interview. “The biggest problem with risks in the LNG plan is the location. It’s scientifically unfortunate.”

He said he finds it frightening when contemplating the fate of Flora Bank and Lelu Island. “Flora Bank is an important nursery habitat. Our study shows that the salmon are hanging out, residing and growing there,” Prof. Moore said. “That’s pretty scary in terms of the risks to salmon.”

Some industry observers have said Pacific NorthWest LNG would wise to consider moving its proposed terminal site to nearby Ridley Island, though Royal Dutch Shell PLC holds the current LNG rights on that property.

Tessa Gill, Pacific NorthWest LNG’s head of external affairs, said in a statement in August that Lelu Island remains the ideal spot for development. “Pacific NorthWest LNG’s focus remains on Lelu Island as per our submission to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency,” she said. “The project is continuing to work with area First Nations, stakeholders and regulators to minimize any potential impacts through mitigation measures and design optimization.”

The federal environmental regulator cautioned that the Lelu Island terminal would likely harm harbour porpoises and contribute to climate change.

Rich Coleman, B.C.’s Minister of Natural Gas Development, met recently with Petronas officials in Malaysia. Mr. Coleman said the Petronas-led group will likely make a final investment decision some time after the B.C. general election in May, 2017.

Environmentalists, a group of scientists and some First Nations say no amount of mitigation measures will be able to protect Flora Bank and Lelu Island from major damage that would arise from building the LNG project.

While some Lax Kw’alaams hereditary chiefs oppose Pacific NorthWest LNG, leaders of the Metlakatla, Kitselas, Gitxaala and Kitsumkalum have said they may be open to the idea of LNG exports.

