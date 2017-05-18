British Columbia's Pemberton Music Festival has been cancelled after the event went bankrupt, leaving ticket holders without refunds.

Huka Entertainment, which has run the festival, announced the cancellation with a notice on the event’s website on Thursday. The notice said the festival is bankrupt, with Ernst & Young appointed trustee.

“As a contract producer, Huka did not make the decision to cancel the Festival,” said the notice. “That decision was made by the Pemberton Music Festival, LP. We are extremely disappointed for our fans, artists and all of our partners who have the supported the festival over the years.”

The festival, which had been scheduled to run July 13-16, had recently announced its lineup, with headliners Chance the Rapper, Muse and A Tribe Called Quest. Pemberton is located north of Whistler, about a two-hour drive from Vancouver.

The notice on the event's website warns there would be no automatic refunds.

"As PMF is now in bankruptcy, it has no ability to provide refunds for tickets purchased," the notice reads. "However, ticketholders may file a proof of claim form as an unsecured creditor with EYI in accordance with the claims process. ... refunds may be available to ticketholders from third parties if tickets were purchased using a credit card."

A publicist for Huka said the company had no further comment.

Also on Thursday, the festival’s Twitter account was no longer active.

The festival initially launched for a single year in 2008, when it was produced by Live Nation. The festival was not staged again until 2014, when Huka, which is based in New Orleans, relaunched the event.

