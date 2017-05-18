British Columbia's Pemberton Music Festival has been cancelled after the event went bankrupt, leaving ticket holders without refunds.

Huka Entertainment, which has run the festival, announced the cancellation with a notice on the event’s website on Thursday. The notice said the festival is bankrupt, with Ernst & Young appointed trustee.

“As a contract producer, Huka did not make the decision to cancel the Festival,” said the notice. “That decision was made by the Pemberton Music Festival, LP. We are extremely disappointed for our fans, artists and all of our partners who have the supported the festival over the years.”

The festival, which had been scheduled to run July 13-16, had recently announced its lineup, with headliners Chance the Rapper, Muse and A Tribe Called Quest. Pemberton is located north of Whistler, about a two-hour drive from Vancouver.

The notice on the event's website warns there would be no automatic refunds.

"As PMF is now in bankruptcy, it has no ability to provide refunds for tickets purchased," the notice reads.

The notice says people who purchased tickets had the option of filing a claim as an unsecured creditor. It urged customers to seek reimbursement through their credit card providers.

A publicist for Huka said the company had no further comment. The festival’s Twitter account was no longer active.

The festival initially launched for a single year in 2008, when it was produced by Live Nation. The festival was not staged again until 2014, when Huka, which is based in New Orleans, relaunched the event.

An information package distributed by Ernst & Young said the festival owed $2.5-million U.S. to its creditors and expected a “cash shortfall” of more than $10-million this year.

Jonathan Simkin of 604 Records, who manages the band Dirty Radio, which was set to play at the festival, was shocked at the cancellation.

“When you’re in the business and you see something like this, your first thought goes to your own clients,” Mr. Simkin said in an interview. “And you feel horrible. This is something they’ve been looking forward to; it’s a big deal. It’s probably the gig they were most looking forward to this summer. It’s devastating both financially but also from a morale point of view.”

He said it’s specially distressing that concert goers won’t be getting their money back.

“But then you look at the website and you’re like even the people who bought tickets are going to get screwed. That’s even more shocking in a way,” said Mr. Simkin, who also noted that the Squamish Music Festival was abruptly cancelled last year.

“Between this and Squamish, it really makes you wonder what’s going on.”

Report Typo/Error