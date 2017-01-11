Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Benjamin (Monty) Robinson leaves B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on July 20, 2012. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Benjamin (Monty) Robinson leaves B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on July 20, 2012. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of a former Mountie found guilty of perjury in relation to the death of a Polish immigrant in Vancouver in 2007.

In a two-to-one decision, a panel of three judges refused to overturn a lower court’s decision that found Benjamin (Monty) Robinson had lied to a public inquiry about the circumstances surrounding the death of Robert Dziekanski.

Robinson was the senior of four officers who were called to the Vancouver International Airport on Oct. 14, 2007, after Dziekanski began throwing furniture in the arrivals terminal.

A stun gun was used repeatedly on Dziekanski after police arrived before he died.

Robinson’s lawyer, David Crossin, argued during the appeal that the Crown’s allegations that the officers colluded on a story and then lied at the inquiry were based on circumstantial evidence.

Robinson was discharged from the RCMP in 2012, shortly after he was convicted of obstruction of justice in an unrelated case where he was involved in a crash that killed a 21-year-old motorcyclist.

Some police are starting to use 'less lethal' weapons. Here's what that means (AP Video)
 

