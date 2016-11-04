Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children and their mother who were last seen in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Coquitlam RCMP say they received a report of a parental abduction from Birchland Elementary School around 2 p.m. Friday.

Officers are now searching for 36-year-old April Pastor and her two children, eight-year-old Mateo Ruiz and nine-year-old Sofia Ruiz.

RCMP say there is “reasonable concern” for the safety of the children.

They are advising anyone who sees Pastor and her children not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Each of the kids is described as Caucasian, with brown hair and blue eyes, and police say Pastor may be wearing a green nylon ski jacket and jeans.

Police say the trio may be in the Lower Mainland or heading toward the Fraser Valley.

The group may be travelling in a newer model black Ford Focus hatchback, but the licence plate on the car is not known.

