Documents admitted into court for three accused from a polygamous community in British Columbia allege the trio took two girls, aged 13 and 15, to the United States to marry elders of their fundamentalist church.

The priesthood records show that Warren Jeffs, the now imprisoned prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, married the 13-year-old girl in 2004.

Brandon Blackmore and Ruth Gail Blackmore are accused in B.C. Supreme Court of transporting the girl into the United States for a sexual purpose.

James Oler faces the same charge in connection to a 15-year-old who the records say was married to James Leroy Johnson in 2004.

Jeffs, now 60 years old, was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two girls he claimed were his spiritual wives.

Justice Paul Pearlman ruled that the priesthood records dictated by Jeffs and found in a vault are trustworthy and can be used in the criminal trial of the three people from Bountiful, B.C.

