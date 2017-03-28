Rainfall warnings have been issued for the Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley regions of B.C.’s south coast, with Environment Canada cautioning the deluge could cause flash floods or washouts.

About 25 millimetres of rain fell near Squamish late Monday and a further 70 millimetres is expected across Howe Sound by Wednesday, creating conditions that the weather office says could prompt landslides on vulnerable slopes.

The moist Pacific frontal system is also expected to bring 40 to 80 millimetres of rain to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by Wednesday.

The warnings come just days after the provincial government ordered a precautionary evacuation of a property near Falkland, in the Okanagan-Shuswap, when tests detected movement of the hillside.

An evacuation alert remains for 50 to 60 properties, many of them seasonal cabins, around Johnsons Landing on Kootenay Lake in southeastern B.C.

The alert was issued Monday because there was a small slide into the same creek that released a torrent of mud and debris in July 2012, killing four people and wiping out several homes.

