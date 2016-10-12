Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An RCMP vehicle sits outside the Embassy of France, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
An RCMP vehicle sits outside the Embassy of France, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Canadian Press

Police say a Mountie has been shot and injured while trying to stop a vehicle near the community of Golden, in southeastern British Columbia.

RCMP spokesman Staff Sgt. Rob Vermeulen says in a statement that the officer was injured during a “rapidly evolving series of events” on Tuesday afternoon.

Rob Creasser, with the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada, says the unidentified female officer was shot in the arm, but details on the situation remain scarce.

Vermeulen says multiple officers were trying to stop a vehicle believed to be associated with a theft when shots were fired. He says another vehicle was allegedly stolen at gunpoint shortly after.

The officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for the Provincial Health Services Authority says one patient was airlifted from a police incident near Golden to an undisclosed hospital in serious but stable condition.

“The police officer has been taken to hospital. The officer and family are being offered all possible support,” Vermeulen says.

He says no one is in custody and a search for a suspect is currently underway.

The incident closed Highway 1 west of Golden for several hours Tuesday, but some traffic was allowed through late in the evening.

