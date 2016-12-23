’Twas the night before Christmas, and while he hadn’t confessed,

Santa was more than a little depressed.

He’d always made sure that no one was missed,

Now crossing 755 names from his list.

How could this happen, he thought to himself,

In a place of such promise and privilege and wealth?

They all saw it coming, they knew it was there,

The thing that they missed was that few people cared.

He climbed on his sleigh, with a great weary sigh,

Halfheartedly coaxing his reindeer to fly.

The sound of his voice told them something was wrong,

This Christmas Eve would be especially long.

Gone was his merriment, absent was mirth,

He followed the darkness as it crept across Earth.

Flying south and then west – a familiar manoeuvre,

He found himself over the lights of Vancouver.

He knew by the sound there was something amiss,

He’d heard plenty of sirens but never like this.

He made his way over the Downtown Eastside,

He brought the sleigh down to a casual glide.

And what did appear on the streets down below,

Extinguished the last of his Santa Claus glow.

Mayhem, confusion, and terror and death,

He watched as a man drew his second-last breath.

He jumped from his sleigh. “Someone help,” he cried out.

A volunteer came after hearing his shout.

They bent down beside the now-almost-dead man.

And pulled out a kit with a dose of Narcan.

The man came around – put his hand to his chest,

The medics arrived to take care of the rest.

“Thanks for the help,” said the young volunteer,

“He wouldn’t have made it if you hadn’t been here.”

“I remember that boy,” Santa wistfully said,

“I once put a toy at the foot of his bed.

“It was decades ago, but I remember his face,

“How did he end up in this awful place?”

“They all once were children,” the volunteer said,

“But their lives took a turn, now they hang by a thread.

“The reasons are many, it’s not easy to say

“What brought the misfortune that you see today.”

“There are people who think we should just let them die,

“That they are where they are because they just haven’t tried.

“There’s plenty of blame to be handed around.

“Those people don’t know what it’s like on the ground.”

“Yes, I’ve read the comments,” Santa said with a frown.

“I’ve heard open-line shows – they just bring me down.

“Sometimes I think that we’ve lost our sanity,

“It’s taken a toll on my faith in humanity.”

“You’d better be going,” the volunteer said,

“Finish your rounds while the kids are in bed.”

Santa replied, “You’re probably right,

“But right now delivering toys just seems trite.”

Santa climbed on his sleigh – begged his reindeer to fly,

The young volunteer waved a thankful goodbye.

He thought to himself as his reindeer took flight,

“I’ll do something else on this Christmas Eve night.”

At each house he laid the toys for the tots,

Then reached deep in his sack for something else he had brought.

There wasn’t much left – he’d have to ration,

But he stuffed every stocking with an ounce of compassion.

Stephen Quinn is the host of On the Coast on CBC Radio One, 690 AM and 88.1 FM in Vancouver.

