Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Rescue crews began their search for Tin Hou Lee and Chun Sek Lam on Monday morning. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Rescue crews began their search for Tin Hou Lee and Chun Sek Lam on Monday morning. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Search continues for two men missing on B.C.’s North Shore mountains Add to ...

VANCOUVER

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

North Shore Rescue says the search for two men who have gone missing while snowshoeing near Cypress Mountain is particularly challenging because crews don’t know what route they took.

West Vancouver police confirmed that a vehicle belonging to Tin Hou Lee, 43, was found in a parking area at the mountain on Sunday evening.

Rescue crews began their search for Lee and Chun Sek Lam, 64, who was known to be with him, on Monday morning.

North Shore Rescue spokesman Mike Danks says weather conditions have limited the search with many areas that hikers typically fall into being inaccessible to crews because of the avalanche risk.

Danks says the men did not leave behind a plan of where they were going, and they were not carrying the appropriate gear to protect them from avalanches or the frigid temperatures overnight.

With weather conditions improving Tuesday, Danks says two helicopters have been deployed and crews are searching large areas of Cypress and the neighbouring mountains to find the men as quickly as possible.

Crews did manage to find a 20-year-old snowboarder Tuesday morning after he spent the night in a back country area on Cypress.

Danks says anyone going into the mountains must stay within trails and boundaries, and not take any risks.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular