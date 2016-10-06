Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Mike Bernier is pictured at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 30, 2015. (CHAD HIPOLITO For The Globe and Mail)
VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

British Columbia’s education minister has granted a two-week extension to an audit of the Vancouver School Board, which has failed to submit a balanced budget.

Mike Bernier says the board is the only one of 60 school boards that did not meet its legal obligation to have a balanced budget.

The board voted Monday night to suspend plans to close 11 schools amid a multimillion-dollar shortfall, saying it will proceed with public consultations.

An auditor’s report is now expected to be completed by Oct. 21 after the auditor had already requested an extension from the original due date of Sept. 30.

The audit is going ahead at the same time that WorkSafeBC investigates allegations of bullying and harassment against the school board’s senior management team.

Six managers have taken medical leave.

