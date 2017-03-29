A sentencing hearing is expected to wrap up today for a man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing three people on a British Columbia highway.

Crown lawyers are asking that a B.C. Supreme Court judge sentence Samuel Alec to 12 years in prison and bar him from driving for 18 years.

An agreed statement of facts read in court describes how 42-year-old Alec was impaired when he struck a group of road cyclists north of Whistler in May 2015.

Kelly Blunden and Ross Chafe died instantly, as did vehicle passenger Paul Pierre Jr., who was Alec’s close friend.

There was a lot of crying in court throughout the first two days of proceedings as more than a dozen victim impact statements were read.

Alec’s defence lawyer is expected to begin arguments today about an appropriate sentence for his client.

