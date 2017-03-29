Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A sentencing hearing is expected to wrap up today for a man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing three people on a British Columbia highway. (iStockphoto/iStockphoto)
A sentencing hearing is expected to wrap up today for a man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing three people on a British Columbia highway. (iStockphoto/iStockphoto)

Sentencing hearing expected to wrap up in B.C. drunk driving case Add to ...

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A sentencing hearing is expected to wrap up today for a man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing three people on a British Columbia highway.

Crown lawyers are asking that a B.C. Supreme Court judge sentence Samuel Alec to 12 years in prison and bar him from driving for 18 years.

An agreed statement of facts read in court describes how 42-year-old Alec was impaired when he struck a group of road cyclists north of Whistler in May 2015.

Kelly Blunden and Ross Chafe died instantly, as did vehicle passenger Paul Pierre Jr., who was Alec’s close friend.

There was a lot of crying in court throughout the first two days of proceedings as more than a dozen victim impact statements were read.

Alec’s defence lawyer is expected to begin arguments today about an appropriate sentence for his client.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular