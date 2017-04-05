Hundreds of people have gathered to remember a Victoria-area RCMP officer who was killed one year ago in a collision involving an alleged drunk driver.

Sarah Beckett died on April 5, 2016, when her cruiser was hit broadside by a truck in Langford, outside Victoria.

The 32-year-old married mother of two young boys had been a Mountie for 11 years and had returned to the West Shore detachment from maternity leave shortly before her death.

A service was held at the detachment in Langford on Wednesday, where several hundred people honoured Beckett’s memory.

Her former colleague, Const. Jonathan McKinney, says the anniversary brought a flood of emotions.

He says he’s trying to get through the anniversary by remembering the good things about the well-liked officer.

“Focusing on some of those happy memories of Sarah, and her smile and her attitude and presence in the office is something nobody can forget who works here,” he says.

Kenneth Fenton, who is scheduled to appear in court later this week, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, flight from police and dangerous driving causing death.

A probe is also underway by the Independent Investigations Office, which has forwarded a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges against an RCMP officer who was chasing a vehicle that hit Beckett’s cruiser.

