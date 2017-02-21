Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

KAMLOOPS, B.C.

The Canadian Press

Rescue crews have found 3 of 7 people who went missing Monday at a ski resort near Kamloops, B.C.

Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue says the two snowboarders and five skiers went out of bounds at Sun Peaks and into a hazardous gully where they could end up stranded or in a creek.

He says the three people who were found are believed to be in fair condition.

Hobler says an 18-member search assisted by infrared-equipped drones would continue searching until replaced by a fresh crew in the morning.

He says the avalanche hazard level in the area is low, conditions are fairly stable and the temperature was around minus-1 Celsius.

Hobler says he doesn’t believe the missing people carried cellphones or other electronics.

