Students returned to a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday where a Grade 9 girl was stabbed to death last week, with some expressing apprehension about being back in class.

Grade 11 student Samwel Uko said dealing with the death of Letisha Reimer and injuries suffered by another student at Abbotsford Senior Secondary last Tuesday has been difficult.

“I think we’ll get through this,” he said, adding that he is scared about going back. “I hope the school moves on but we’ll still be missing (Letisha).”

Police and school district officials have said a homeless man walked into the school and attacked the girls before staff confronted and restrained him. They have said the accused did not have a connection with the girls and that the attack was random.

The name of the 14-year-old girl who was injured has been banned from publication.

One Grade 9 student said going back to school made her fearful.

“Knowing that that happened in there and going back in there scares me inside, but you have to go back to school. It’s school,” she said.

“After I go back in there and see my friends it’s all going to be all fine, because I know it’s safe again. But (it’s the) first day, so I’m scared.”

The school was scheduled to open for a half day on Monday.

Shaquille Anwar, who’s in Grade 11, said it’s nerve-wracking to be going back for the first time since the attack, but that everyone has to stick together.

“It’s scary but I think stuff like that happens randomly out of the blue, and you can’t hold back,” he said.

Students weren’t the only ones who were apprehensive Monday morning as Lori O’Lane shared her concern after dropping off her Grade 12 daughter at school.

“You always fear for your children. You want the best for them. But if you let fear take over then they don’t get to live,” she said.

“I also have great faith in God, so I believe she’s watched over and, yes, things happen. They can happen any time, anywhere, so there’s always some fear, but you can’t let fear control you.”

O’Lane said her role is to be open when her daughter wants to talk, and to support her decisions, thoughts and feelings.

“You can’t tell them how to feel. They have their own way of dealing with things,” she said. “It’s so individual. Communication is huge. And just support.”

Gabriel Klein, 21, who faces one charge each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

