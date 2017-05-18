Two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious stun-gun encounter in Vancouver almost a decade ago will be allowed to appeal their cases to the Supreme Court of Canada.

RCMP Const. Kwesi Millington was sentenced to 30 months in prison for testimony he gave to an inquiry examining the October 2007 death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at Vancouver’s airport.

Millington and former RCMP corporal Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were found guilty of colluding to make up testimony.

Dziekanski was taken down by the Taser shortly after Millington, Robinson and two other officers arrived at the airport in response to reports of a distraught man.

Robinson was sentenced to two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Two other officers were acquitted of perjury.

Millington and Robins separately appealed to the British Columbia Court of Appeal, arguing that the trial judge erred in assessing the evidence against them.

The appeal court upheld both convictions.

“The judge’s findings cannot in my view be said to have been unreasonable,” Justice Mary Newbury wrote for the majority in Robinson’s appeal.

In Millington’s appeal, Justice David Harris took a similar view.

“The judge made his findings based on his interpretation of the evidence. He did not misapprehend it,” Harris wrote. “Const. Millington is simply asking that we reinterpret the evidence and draw different inferences from it.”

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give reasons for deciding to hear the cases.

