Members and supporters of a Surrey vigilante group that purports to target alleged child predators online gathered outside the city’s courthouse Wednesday for a case in which its undercover sting prompted a criminal charge against a police officer – and the group’s president said it has no intention of giving up.

The group, Surrey Creep Catchers, has faced criticism, including from the RCMP, which last month urged the group to leave investigations to the professionals. But a week later, Surrey Creep Catchers alleged one of its stings had netted a Mountie.

The Criminal Justice Branch announced a charge earlier this week of luring a child against RCMP Constable Dario Devic. The officer’s lawyer has said his client intends to fight the charge. Constable Devic did not attend Wednesday’s hearing and the case was put over until early November.

Outside court, members of the Creep Catchers group carried signs that read “We are not going away.” Some, including the group’s president, Ryan Laforge, wore custom hoodies bearing the group’s name, with the phrase, “Yer done bud!!!” on the sleeve.

Mr. Laforge said his group has no plans to stop what it’s doing.

“We’re only getting started,” he said.

After the hearing, one woman hugged Mr. Laforge and wished him well.

“Keep going. Thanks so much for what you’re doing,” she said.

The Criminal Justice Branch said in a statement released earlier this week that the officer was charged over conduct alleged to have occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 7.

“The charge alleges communications during this period between Constable Devic and person he believed to be under the age of 16. It is an offence to communicate by means of telecommunication with a person who is under the age of 16, or who is believed to be under the age of 16, for the purpose of facilitating sexual conduct,” the statement said.

While it approved the charge of luring a child, the Criminal Justice Branch said it would not approve a charge of breach of trust by a public officer because the evidence did not meet its standard. It did not provide further details.

The RCMP’s B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit expressed concerns about Surrey Creep Catchers in September.

“The police do absolutely recognize the need to pursue individuals who look to prey on our children,” Sergeant Hernan Topacio said. “However, given the tremendous risks for public safety should these vigilante confrontations go horribly wrong, or for the true predators to walk away without being prosecuted, this is a job that should be left to the police.”

Sgt. Topacio went on to say perpetrators “will not stop targeting children simply by being identified publicly through social media or other means. The greater focus needs to be placed in identifying and rescuing victims and ensuring that perpetrators are not able to victimize further. Any effort should certainly extend beyond just the initial public identification.”

After the Surrey Creep Catchers alleged one of its stings had yielded a police officer, the RCMP announced it was investigating, but also said the wrong Mountie had been identified on social media, and that the situation had been extremely difficult for that officer.

Earlier this month, Surrey Creep Catchers apologized after it misidentified a person in another sting.

There have been similar groups elsewhere in Western Canada. Last month, an Edmonton woman reportedly died by suicide after the Creep Catchers operation in that city targeted her.

Mr. Laforge said he’s not concerned about the potential he is breaking any laws himself.

“What’s the worst that could happen to me? They charge me? They put me in jail? I’m not worried about it,” he said.

