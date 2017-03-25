Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Canadian Press

RCMP say have made an arrest after getting numerous calls from truck drivers reporting that someone shot at their vehicles on a B.C. highway.

Police say the incidents occurred over an eight-hour period starting Friday night on Highway 97 between Houston and 100 Mile House in the province’s central and northern Interior.

Drivers told police their trucks were in motion when shots were fired at the vehicles’ radiator and windows.

Police say they have made an arrest and say there is no further risk to the public.

No injuries were reported.

Police haven’t released further details.

