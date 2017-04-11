British Columbia’s police watchdog has approved a request from Victoria’s suspended police chief for more investigation into allegations he sent inappropriate social media messages to the wife of one of his officers.

Police Complaint Commissioner Stan Lowe says in a statement that he has appointed a new external investigator, RCMP Chief Supt. Trent Rolfe, to oversee the supplementary probe into Frank Elsner.

Rolfe has until May 9 to submit his report, after which retired judge Carol Baird Ellan will review her decision that five of eight allegations against Elsner move ahead to closed-door disciplinary proceedings.

Ellan and fellow retired judge Ian Pitfield recommended eight of 11 allegations go forward, which range from reports of workplace harassment toward female staff to breach of trust related to his conduct toward a subordinate’s wife.

Elsner has been suspended with pay from his role as head of the Victoria Police Department since April 2016.

The embattled police chief petitioned the court last year to drop the investigations, saying he’s being targeted by a group that wants him out as chief constable.

