The B.C. government is raising the threshold for its homeowner grant to $1.6-million – an increase of 33 per cent – in response to skyrocketing property values.

The change means roughly 91 per cent of homes in B.C. will be eligible for the tax relief program. But in Metro Vancouver, only 83 per cent of homes will be below the threshold.

“The threshold increase to $1.6-million helps ensure virtually everyone who received the grant last year will also receive it in 2017,” Finance Minister Mike de Jong stated in a news release on Tuesday.

The homeowner grant program offers $570 to qualified owners of properties with an assessed value below the threshold. The new assessments published in January triggered alarm for many homeowners: At last year’s cutoff rate of $1.2-million, only 83 per cent of B.C. homes in the province would have been eligible.

The basic grant can reduce residential property taxes on an owner’s principal residence by up to $570, or by $770 in northern and rural areas. There is also an addition grant available for certain classes of homeowners, such as those 65 years or older.

The grant is reduced by $5 for every $1,000 above the threshold for homes assessed at a higher value.

The change will drive up the cost of the program to the provincial treasury from $809-million last year to an estimated $821-million in the coming year.

Mr. de Jong said it is up to local governments now to help keep costs down for homeowners. “Local governments can also work to keep property taxes at a manageable level for residents by controlling their spending and reining in the amount of revenue they need to operate.”

The B.C. Liberal government has announced a series of measures since last February’s budget designed to tackle housing affordability, including a foreign buyer’s tax, a second mortgage program for new home buyers and construction of new rental housing. There will likely be further initiatives as the governing party prepares for a provincial election in May.

