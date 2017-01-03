These barbers are giving low-income Vancouverites more than just haircuts

Things That Work: The Globe and Mail looks at businesses, services and other projects in British Columbia that aren’t often talked about because they actually work.

Josh Malcolm smiles as he brushes freshly cut hair from the smock of a satisfied customer in the foyer of the Powell Street Getaway, a daytime community centre in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Mr. Malcolm is there every Sunday, along with Ross Wilson and Cameron Sterling, to give free cuts and trims to the local residents in and around Oppenheimer Park. They have not missed a Sunday, their only day off, they say, since they started Street Thug Barbers in August, 2015.

“I look forward to this every week. I wake up early on Sunday so I am always here,” he said between cuts. “It’s fun. It doesn’t feel like work at all.”

One of the Street Thugs, Mr. Wilson, previously volunteered at another organization in Vancouver, Beauty Nights Society. He cut hair in local women’s shelters, though some of the women in the shelters had experiences that made it harder for them to trust male stylists.

Farzan Salehi, right, of the Street Thug Barbers trims the beard of a client at the LivingRoom Drop-in shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, British Columbia, Sunday, December 11, 2016. Rafal Gerszak

Instead, he decided to help people living on the streets who might not go to a beauty night.

Street Thugs is one of several organizations in Vancouver, including Beauty Nights, that connect low-income residents, particularly in the Downtown Eastside, with haircuts, makeovers and other personal-care services they may not otherwise be able to afford.

Alex D., one of Mr. Sterling’s regulars at Street Thugs who did not give his last name, is in his second month of treatment for addiction.

“I came here once and was going to do just a buzz, but he ended up surprising me with a nice fade,” he said. Mr. Sterling jokes about massaging Alex D.’s ears, as Alex talks about how the service helps people like him on a fixed income.

Justin, a visitor to the LivingRoom Drop-in shelter, is photographed after a haircut by the Street Thug Barbers in December. Rafal Gerszak

“It’s community, the camaraderie. It’s the whole experience of coming to the barber shop,” he said as he approved his new fade cut in the mirror.

When the trio founded Street Thug Barbers, a group of barbers who volunteer every Sunday to cut hair for local residents, they did not think it would become so important to them. Yet, that single day puts the whole week into perspective for Ross Wilson.

“As soon as you say Sunday, our faces light up,” he said. “We could be having the worst week of our lives – and we’ve been through addictions and divorces, financial issues, and bankruptcy – but you say Sunday and none of that really matters.”

Beauty Nights Society is a Vancouver-based charity that provides free spa services to homeless and marginalized women, seniors and youth at various locations throughout the Lower Mainland. Founded by Caroline MacGillivray in 2000, the focus was less about makeovers than it was about touch.

Josh Malcolm of the Street Thug Barbers cuts a clients hair as other wait in line for their turn at the LivingRoom Drop-in shelter in December. Rafal Gerszak

“Sometimes we are not always able to do the hair. It’s more than beauty, if that makes sense,” she said. “It’s mainly about the reintroduction of touch, healthy touch, and through that is how we build community.”

A trip to the barber or salon is about more than the hair cut or shave. The time spent sitting in a chair is filled with conversation, touch, eye contact. It’s a chance to interact with someone on a personal and intimate level – a process that can be socially and mentally transformative.

Ms. MacGillivray has seen transformation after transformation. One of her favourites is a story about an older woman who had been a regular to the Beauty Nights who just stopped coming. The volunteers and patrons created a card to wish her well, only to find that the woman was depressed and could not walk because her toe nails had grown too long. They got her treated.

A few months later, the woman participated in the fundraiser for the charity, recalled Ms. MacGillivray, strutting and dancing her way along the catwalk.

Melanie McQuillan, middle, of the Street Thug Barbers, cuts a client’s hair surrounded by others at the LivingRoom Drop-in shelter in December. Rafal Gerszak

“It was so amazing to see that 86-year-old woman dancing and happy,” Ms. MacGillivray said.

At Street Thugs, Mr. Sterling said programs like his are a chance to build community.

“Yeah. Be there for your neighbour, that’s all it is,” said Mr. Sterling.

“It’s that simple. Just that simple. I mean, how would you want to be treated? Most of us are just a couple cheques away from being in a rough spot anyways – especially in downtown Vancouver.”