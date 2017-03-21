A transit police officer who fatally shot 23-year-old Naverone Woods inside a Surrey, B.C., grocery store says the man was brandishing knives and lunged at her partner before she pulled the trigger.

The man’s family members were visibly emotional at a coroner’s inquest as they listened to the constable’s testimony about the altercation that she says led to the death.

Const. Pamela McKinnon says she and Sgt. Lee Ezra heard over the police dispatch on Dec. 28, 2014, that a man was stabbing himself with knives inside a Safeway store and had chased an employee.

Ezra testified he saw Woods chase an employee, but McKinnon says she didn’t see the man go after anyone and that he was bleeding profusely from his abdomen while he jogged on the spot with a knife in each hand.

She says she and Ezra repeatedly yelled at him to drop the knives, but Woods appeared not to hear them and he lunged at Ezra before she fired twice, missing once and hitting him the second time.

Woods was rushed to hospital, where he later died, and the Independent Investigations Office, which investigates serious cases involving police, cleared the officers of any wrongdoing in May 2016.

