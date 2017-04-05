Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Skytrain commuter train travels out of downtown Vancouver on March 22, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
A Skytrain commuter train travels out of downtown Vancouver on March 22, 2017. (DARRYL DYCK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Transit upgrades, funding should be focus of B.C. election: Metro mayors Add to ...

SURREY, B.C. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Metro Vancouver mayors have launched a campaign aimed at putting transit at the centre of the upcoming election in British Columbia.

Members of the Mayors’ Council on transit have held a news conference outside a Surrey SkyTrain station, calling on the next B.C. government to invest more in transportation around Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the Mayors’ Council appreciates recent federal and provincial investments of $4.4-billion, but wants funding for its entire 10-year plan for transit improvements.

Those projects would range from HandyDART and other bus service improvements to upgrades for aging SkyTrain stations and a commitment to the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge between Surrey and New Westminster.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote pegs the bridge replacement at more than $1-billion, with tolls covering half the cost, but he says the project would still be short of at least half a billion dollars.

The election campaign intends to identify the transit priorities of B.C.’s major political parties, and Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner believes the initiative could form a blueprint after the general election on May 9.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

B.C. man with one hand takes on competitive shooting world (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular